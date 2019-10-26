Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 10,859 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd accounts for about 1.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 19.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 807,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

NYSE WIW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.11. 71,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.