Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 94,579 VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.29. 116,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,372. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

