Wagner Bowman Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Chevron stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The company has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

