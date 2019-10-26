W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $890,203.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001785 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00200189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01490106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00091650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,526,638 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

