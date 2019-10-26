VR Education (LON:VRE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of VR Education (LON:VRE) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of VRE stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,268,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. VR Education has a 12 month low of GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of $13.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.89.

About VR Education

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

