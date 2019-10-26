Viuly Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,459.00 (VIU)

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viuly has a market capitalization of $70,459.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viuly token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viuly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00038000 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05494107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044375 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Viuly Profile

Viuly (VIU) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,905,775 tokens. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly . The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viuly’s official website is viuly.io . Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viuly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viuly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.