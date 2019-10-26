Visteon’s (VC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Visteon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of VC stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. Visteon has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 107.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Visteon by 21.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Visteon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

