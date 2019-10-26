Visteon (NYSE:VC) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $94.82, with a volume of 34455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,524,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $37,219,000. Springowl Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after acquiring an additional 672,851 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

About Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.