Visa (NYSE:V) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Visa’s score:

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $177.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.87.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.