Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

