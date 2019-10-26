Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.87.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.