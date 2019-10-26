Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,600 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 40.1% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 237,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

HTA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,357. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

