Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after buying an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,590,000 after purchasing an additional 762,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 285,719 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,393,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

