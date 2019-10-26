Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,104. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

