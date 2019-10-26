Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 72,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $709,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,974 shares of company stock worth $7,005,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,572. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

