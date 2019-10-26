Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.73 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after buying an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,777,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,482,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,963.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $547,950 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. State Street’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.