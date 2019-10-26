Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.06. 138,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.