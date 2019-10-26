Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.44 ($116.79).

DG stock opened at €100.65 ($117.03) on Thursday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a one year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €97.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

