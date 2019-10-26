Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.22.

AAPL stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.58. 18,329,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,508,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.90. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

