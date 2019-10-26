VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in a research report on Wednesday.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 1.56% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

