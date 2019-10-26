Victor Cantore Purchases 25,000 Shares of Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) Stock

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) Director Victor Cantore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,313,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,313,000.
AMX opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. Amex Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.01.
About Amex Exploration
