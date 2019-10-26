Victor Cantore Purchases 25,000 Shares of Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) Stock

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) Director Victor Cantore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,313,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,313,000.

AMX opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. Amex Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.01.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.