Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $421,210.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002203 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $421,210.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,156.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01961341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.02785330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00607817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00626103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00392667 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,834,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Upbit, YoBit, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.