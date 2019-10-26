Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

