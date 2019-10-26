Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

