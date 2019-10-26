Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.60.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.92. 564,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,513. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

