Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.57% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 28,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.22. 86,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.