Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 6,719 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 859,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 152,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,359,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 923,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095. The company has a market cap of $454.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.67. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

