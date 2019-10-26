Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 293.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of Mustang Bio worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 60.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

MBIO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 718,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. Mustang Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

