Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 394.9% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 403,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of INWK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.34. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. Equities analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

