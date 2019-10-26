Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $118.56 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

