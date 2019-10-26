ValuEngine Upgrades COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

CUYTY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of -0.34. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

