ValuEngine Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

