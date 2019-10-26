ValuEngine Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.48.
HOLX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 941,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.
In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
