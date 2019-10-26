ValuEngine Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.48.

HOLX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 941,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

