ValuEngine Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 989,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $161,756.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,784.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.