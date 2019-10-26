Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.05-7.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.05-7.45 EPS.

VMI opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

In related news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.