Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $97.19 and last traded at $96.23, with a volume of 1325456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

