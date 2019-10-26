Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $966.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

