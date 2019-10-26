Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will announce ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($0.84). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UROV shares. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 9,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

