Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Urogen Pharma worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. 113,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,621. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

