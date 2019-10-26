Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.
UPLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. 381,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $947.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $54.87.
In related news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,378,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $52,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Upland Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Upland Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 387,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
