Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

UPLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. 381,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $947.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,378,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $52,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Upland Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Upland Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 387,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

