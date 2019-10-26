UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 58.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,346 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

NYSE:UNH opened at $244.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,874,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

