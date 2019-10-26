United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for United Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

United Technologies stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,364 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,560,000 after acquiring an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

