United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 24,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,275. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

