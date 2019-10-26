U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 348.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

