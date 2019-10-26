U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $56.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Wedbush raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,015. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

