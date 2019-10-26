Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.