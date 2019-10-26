Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

TWTR stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $322,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

