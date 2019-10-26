Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
NYSE TPC remained flat at $$16.59 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 391,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,607. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
