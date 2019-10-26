Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE TPC remained flat at $$16.59 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 391,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,607. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

