Tufton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 869.5% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,430. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

