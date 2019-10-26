Tufton Capital Management Has $4.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,762 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $313,236,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,900.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

