Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $36.77. 16,471,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,217,859. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.